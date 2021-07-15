Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NYSE FTAI opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

