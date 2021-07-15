Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.