Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. 17,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

