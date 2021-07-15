Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBRX. began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. (FBRC) began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

FBRX opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 312.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

