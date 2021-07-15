FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Down 88.7% in June

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOMC stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,746,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,616,563. FOMO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions.

