Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

