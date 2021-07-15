Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of FHTX opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $256,905,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

