Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce sales of $850.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.40 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 510,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,091. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

