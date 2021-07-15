First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

