First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 502.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.79.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.