First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.72

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.72 and last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 127278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

