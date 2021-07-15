First Republic Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:FRC opened at $197.13 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

