First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

