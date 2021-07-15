First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

