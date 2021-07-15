First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

