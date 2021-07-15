First Foundation Advisors Sells 79,257 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,257 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 177,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

