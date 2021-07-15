First Foundation Advisors Sells 38,439 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,439 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,459,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 98,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

