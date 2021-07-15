First Foundation Advisors Purchases 13,991 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.06. 127,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

