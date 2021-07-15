First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $929,002,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $206,186,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $180,083,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $98,397,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 279,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,877 shares of company stock valued at $61,304,671 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

