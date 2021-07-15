First Foundation Advisors Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT remained flat at $$95.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 67,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.