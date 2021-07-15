First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.71 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

