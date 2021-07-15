Financial Review: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) vs. i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for i3 Verticals and Quhuo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 0 5 1 2.86 Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. Quhuo has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Quhuo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.79 -$420,000.00 $0.51 62.14 Quhuo $395.53 million 0.43 $530,000.00 $0.01 325.00

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quhuo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08% Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Quhuo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

