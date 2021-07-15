Financial Contrast: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) vs. SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. SkyWest has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.52%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.88 -$3.90 million N/A N/A SkyWest $2.13 billion 0.98 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -244.00

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWest.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats SkyWest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

