Financial Avengers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 12.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

