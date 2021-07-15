Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

