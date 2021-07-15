Financial Architects Inc Invests $536,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $4,498,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,253,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.