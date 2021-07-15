Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

