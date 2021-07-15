Financial Architects Inc Acquires 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $196.49 and a 1 year high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

