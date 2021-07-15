Financial Architects Inc Acquires 5,103 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.11% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

