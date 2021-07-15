Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOA. Raymond James upgraded Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 491,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

