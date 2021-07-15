FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 3%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 2,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

