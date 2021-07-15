FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is $0.93. FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. 2,148,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

