FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 145.6% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $11.27 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

