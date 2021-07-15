Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 1.2%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 37,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 114,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market cap of C$97.64 million and a PE ratio of -20.48.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

