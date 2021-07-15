Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN opened at $92.72 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

