Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 132,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

