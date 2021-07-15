Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $103,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.24 and a 52-week high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.