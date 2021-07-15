Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.24 and a 52-week high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.