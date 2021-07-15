Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883. Exlites Holdings International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.
About Exlites Holdings International
Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.