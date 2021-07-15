Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883. Exlites Holdings International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

