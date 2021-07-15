EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

