Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

