Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 12,384 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 360.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

