Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 12,384 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.
BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
