Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 4,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 518.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 80.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

