Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 4,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 518.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 80.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
