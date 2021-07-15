Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Anthony Stephen O’brien Acquires 8,140 Shares

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Anthony Stephen O’brien purchased 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,663.40.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

