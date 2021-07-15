Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

