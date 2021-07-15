Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17.

