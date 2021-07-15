Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

