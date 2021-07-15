Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 168.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $249.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,356,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,037,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,808 shares of company stock worth $76,720,606 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

