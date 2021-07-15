Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

LQD stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

