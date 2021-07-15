Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $12,042,758. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $182.86 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.